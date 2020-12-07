Orange County to reopen application portal for $1,000 stimulus

Orange County will reopen its CARES application portal on Tuesday, December 7th, giving residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic another chance to apply for one-time payments of $1,000.

The portal will begin taking applications at 8 a.m.

In order to receive the one-time payment, people must:

Be an Orange County resident

Have been financially impacted because of COVID-19

Have both a photo ID and social security card.

Submit documentation of loss of income, which could include pay stubs or an employer notice of reduced hours, lay-offs, or furloughs.

The program now allows multiple applicants per household. New applicants in the same household can apply for funding.

You are NOT eligible to receive the money if you or another adult in your household have already received a payment from the Orange County CARES Act Individual and Family Assistance Program.

Applicants will be notified via email if they have been approved.

For more information and to apply, go HERE.

