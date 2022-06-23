Orange County to discuss rent control as prices soar

Orange County commissioners will meet in a special session on Thursday to discuss relief strategies, including rent control, as rent prices soar.

A board majority supports a proposed ballot measure which could temporarily cap rent increases at 5% over a one-year period.

Also on the agenda:

Rent stabilization to slow down the spike

Arule for more notice to tenants for rent increases so they have more time to plan ahead

Emergency rental assistance program

In 2020, the average rent price in the county was about $1,400. That spiked to nearly $1,700 in 2021 – which is a 25-percent increase.

In the last meeting, renters said they were being forced out of their homes, while landlords said demand was overwhelming.

"This may be the last year that I live in Orange County, a place where we have created so many memories, because we can no longer afford to live here," said one renter during the meeting.

A landlord who spoke at the meeting said, "I, like my colleagues here today, are alarmed that rent control measures is even on the table… while well-intentioned, will ultimately do considerably do more harm than good."

The special session was called in hopes that if a plan moves forward in time, it would go on the November ballot for Orange County voters to approve.

