Orange County shelter drops adoption fee to $5 for 'Empty the Shelters' event

Orange County Animal Services is hosting an "Empty the Shelters" event this Saturday, Dec. 10, and reducing adoption fees for all animals in hopes of finding hundreds of dogs and cats loving homes before Christmas.

The shelter said it is partnering up with the BISSELL Pet Foundation for the event. More than 275 shelters in 45 states and Canada will participate.

"We are hoping this amazing partnership will help us find all of our animals a home, not just for the holidays, but for a lifetime."

Adoptions at Orange County Animal Services will be dropped to just $5 for all animals, which includes initial vaccinations, microchips, and spay and neuter surgeries.

"OCAS is currently caring for 180 dogs and 121 cats. We get hundreds of emails from people asking, how can we help? Here is your chance," the shelter wrote on Facebook.

To see a list of adoptable pets, visit the Orange County Animal Services website.