'Jaws' inspired burger restaurant to open in Orlando near Universal Studios

You're going to need a bigger stomach to handle Jaws Jumbo Burgers – a "Jaws"- themed burger restaurant opening in Orlando near Universal Studios next year.

The Tennessee-based restaurant plans to open its first Central Florida location in the Dr. Phillips area in April 2023, but no specific address has been announced.

"Our team recently visited Universal City Walk and Universal Studios in search of exciting restaurant food concepts. To our disappointment, we noticed there were no exciting restaurants or food attractions that paid tribute to Universal's classic, blockbuster JAWS," Paul Porter, Vice-President of Jaws Jumbo Burgers, said in a press release. "That was the moment we decided to open Jaws Jumbo Burgers restaurant, located 5 minutes from Universal Studios."

Jaws Jumbo Burgers is a tribute restaurant to the 1975 blockbuster shark movie "Jaws." The company has been in business for 37 years, specializing in fresh ground daily beef designed to feed normal to gigantic appetites with single, double and triple-decker burgers.

Jaws' menu offers a variety of burgers, chicken sandwiches, fish sandwiches, chicken wings, fish & chips, and milkshakes. A must-try is their signature Jaws Triple Megalodon burger, which is named quite appropriately.

The Orlando restaurant will be decked out in all things "Jaws": from a giant digital jumbo screen shark aquarium to a 10-foot Great White Shark replica hanging from the ceiling. There will also be plenty of original movie posters and memorabilia for diners to feast their eyes on.

Jaws Jumbo Burgers says their goal is to create a memorable and exciting dining experience for the entire family.