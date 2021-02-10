Orange County raising rental assistance payments by $6,000

article

There's going to be more help for people in Orange County who are facing eviction.

Officials have revised the rental assistance program with commissioners voting to raise the amount of money available for people in need.

Orange County will be raising its rental assistance payments by $6,000. Commissioners approved the increase Tuesday night.

Commissioners approved a plan to bump up the payments from $4,000 to $10,000.

To qualify, applicants have to meet certain income requirements, prove they are behind on rent payments and that they have been financially impacted by the pandemic.

The county says it’s working on a new application portal for this program. They expect to roll it out on March 1.

The county also notes that the rental assistance money is directly sent to the landlord, not the tenant.

