New COVID-19 vaccination site opens at Camping World Stadium on Tuesday
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - In response to the demand for COVID-19 testing and the dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases in Orange County, Orange County Government’s Health Services has announced two new sites.
Clarcona Elementary School will open for COVID-19 testing only and Camping World Stadium will offer COVID-19 vaccinations only.
Both sites will open on Tuesday, Aug. 10, and operate seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Like Orange County’s two other testing sites, both rapid and PCR/molecular tests will be offered at Clarcona Elementary School. The school site will serve approximately 1,500 people each day.
Also starting on Tuesday, Barnett Park will only offer COVID-19 testing. All vaccinations will move to Camping World Stadium.
- Due to the high demand for testing, entrance to all three testing sites may close prior to 5 p.m. in order to accommodate all cars in line.
- Please plan to be in the vehicle waiting line prior to noon. Families who are being tested are asked to be in the same vehicle together.
- No walk-ups and only 4 persons per vehicle.
- No symptoms and/or criteria are necessary for testing.
- Rapid test results are emailed/texted in less than an hour and PCR/molecular test results take about 48 hours.
For more information, visit ocfl.net/Testing and click on #1 on the map.
WHERE:
NEW TESTING SITE – OPENS TUESDAY, AUG. 10
*Clarcona Elementary School*
3607 Damon Road, Apopka, FL 32703
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Econ Soccer Complex – Testing only
8035 Yates Road, Orlando 32807
Monday – Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Barnett Park – Testing only – starting Tuesday, Aug. 10
4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando
Monday – Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
NEW VACCINATION SITE – OPENS TUESDAY, AUG. 10
*Camping World Stadium*
1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando, FL 32805
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Pre-registration is encouraged through the CDR Maguire Patient Portal at http://www.PatientPortalFL.com prior to arrival at the testing sites.