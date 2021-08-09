New COVID-19 vaccination site opens at Camping World Stadium on Tuesday

article

In response to the demand for COVID-19 testing and the dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases in Orange County, Orange County Government’s Health Services has announced two new sites.

Clarcona Elementary School will open for COVID-19 testing only and Camping World Stadium will offer COVID-19 vaccinations only.

Both sites will open on Tuesday, Aug. 10, and operate seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Like Orange County’s two other testing sites, both rapid and PCR/molecular tests will be offered at Clarcona Elementary School. The school site will serve approximately 1,500 people each day.

Also starting on Tuesday, Barnett Park will only offer COVID-19 testing. All vaccinations will move to Camping World Stadium.

Due to the high demand for testing, entrance to all three testing sites may close prior to 5 p.m. in order to accommodate all cars in line.

Please plan to be in the vehicle waiting line prior to noon. Families who are being tested are asked to be in the same vehicle together.

No walk-ups and only 4 persons per vehicle.

No symptoms and/or criteria are necessary for testing.

Rapid test results are emailed/texted in less than an hour and PCR/molecular test results take about 48 hours.

For more information, visit ocfl.net/Testing and click on #1 on the map.

WHERE:



NEW TESTING SITE – OPENS TUESDAY, AUG. 10

*Clarcona Elementary School*

3607 Damon Road, Apopka, FL 32703

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Econ Soccer Complex – Testing only

8035 Yates Road, Orlando 32807

Monday – Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Barnett Park – Testing only – starting Tuesday, Aug. 10

4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando

Monday – Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



NEW VACCINATION SITE – OPENS TUESDAY, AUG. 10

*Camping World Stadium*

1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando, FL 32805

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pre-registration is encouraged through the CDR Maguire Patient Portal at http://www.PatientPortalFL.com prior to arrival at the testing sites.