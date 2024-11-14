Orange County mayor weighs lawsuit over election funds allocated to scholarships

A legal dispute is brewing in Orange County as Mayor Jerry Demings considers suing the Supervisor of Elections over leftover election funds.

The Elections Office had unspent funds from the recent election, which were allocated to a scholarship program. Originally, the money had been budgeted for election-related expenses. Now, the mayor is considering legal action to reclaim the funds.

Outgoing Supervisor of Elections Glen Gilzean intended to use $2.1 million for scholarships for graduating high school seniors, with funds designated for community colleges.

A recent agreement with Valencia College removed Gilzean’s name from the scholarship but has kept the funding in place—for now.

Mayor Demings expressed concern about the decision, saying, "I believe, for whatever reason, the supervisor was currying favor with different community organizations. I don’t believe that was appropriate; that should have been left to the incoming supervisor."

Gilzean has denied any wrongdoing. No money has yet been distributed for scholarships, and no lawsuit has been filed. Mayor Demings also confirmed he is reviewing other county grants.

