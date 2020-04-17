Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announces economic recovery task force

In an effort to reopen the Central Florida economy, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced the creation of the "Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force."

The announcement was made at a county coronavirus briefing on Friday.

The group will consist of nearly 50 individuals representing local hospitals, theme parks, financial institutions, hotels, small businesses and nonprofit economic development agencies.

The task force will also include representatives from Lake, Osceola and Seminole Counties.

The first meeting is set for Wednesday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and will be conducted virtually.

