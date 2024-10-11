Orange County man allegedly dies after stepping on downed power line, according to Sheriff's Office
A man in his 60s from Orange County was found unresponsive in his yard on Thursday.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says he was pronounced dead upon their arrival.
Photo: Orange County Fire Rescue
They believe he stepped on a downed power line while clearing debris from Hurricane Milton.
Deputies discovered the man around 5 p.m. at the 6600 block of Pine Island Place.
This is still an active and ongoing investigation.