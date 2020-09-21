Expand / Collapse search
Orange County high school reopens after COVID-19 shutdown

Updated 1 hour ago
Coronavirus
West Orange H.S. shifts to online learning; Olympia H.S. reopens Monday

West Orange H.S. is shifting to online learning until Oct. 2. At Olympia H.S., students are returning on Monday after a two-week switch to online learning after coronavirus cases.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Olympia High School in Windermere will reopen Monday after being closed for two weeks due to COVID-19 cases.

The school decided to switch to OCPS’s Launch Ed program for all students after six people tested positive for the virus. 156 people had direct contact with those infected, according to the school district.

Orange County Health Officer Dr. Raul Pino later said the cases originated outside of school, citing that "through our trace investigation, we have determined that there was a high school birthday party that 13 of the kids from Olympia High School attended,” he said.

Olympia High School reopens, West Orange High School closed

Operations at both schools have been impacted by positive coronavirus cases.

Parents like Brooke Benson, who is a Vice President of Olympia High’s PTSA, said that she feels comfortable with her two sons returning, telling FOX 35 that “the classes were small, the kids were spaced, even at lunch. The school worked really, really hard."

The Orange County School District’s latest COVID dashboard update on September 15 shows Olympia High School now has 10 confirmed cases.

“I do think they’re a little nervous at the idea that this could happen again," Benson said. “I hope that if your kid wants to throw a large party, that a parent would just say, no we’re not going to have a party right now, we’re just going to put that off for a while," Benson’s sons said. They feel safe going back but worry behavior outside of school could lead to another closure. 

Meanwhile, a second Orange County High School had to shut down because of a COVID-19 outbreak and students will move to virtual learning on Monday. 10 students tested positive and two more tests are pending. The school will remain closed for two weeks.

