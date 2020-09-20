Volusia County first responders mourn paramedic who lost COVID-19 battle

article

Volusia County first responders are mourning the loss of one of their own.

EMS Paramedic Gerald "Jerry" Jones died after a battle with COVID-19, according to a post on Facebook.

In the post, it said: " Jerry made a difference in so many lives during his 21 years of service in Volusia County, and held a presence that brought smiles to his coworkers and comfort to his patients day after day. We are keeping Jerry's entire family in our thoughts as we mourn the passing of our friend and colleague."