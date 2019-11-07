Orange County firefighters revive kitten with soup can stuck on head

article

A kitten still has a few of its nine lives left thanks to some Orange County firefighters.

Orange County Fire Rescue says a citizen found a black and white kitten in Bithlo that had a soup can stuck tightly around its head and brought it to them. The kitten was unconscious and barely breathing.

Firefighters with Station 82 worked quickly to free the kitten using pliers to carefully cut the can off.

The crew used one of their pet oxygen masks to successfully revive the animal.

According to Fire Rescue, the kitten most likely got its head stuck while searching for food.