Orange County face mask mandate: When it goes into effect and how long it will last

Starting at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Orange County residents will be required to wear a face mask when in public.

Places like Gainesville and Osceola County already have these measures in place and now Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has signed an executive order mandating it.

“In a 24-hour period, we had 316 new positive cases within our community," Demings said Thursday. "We do not want to experience another shutdown."

Although the policy is mandatory, Mayor Demings said they will not be enforcing it. He says he hopes residents will get on board.

The order also recommends restaurants and bars require workers and patrons to wear masks when not eating or drinking.

People FOX 35 News spoke to have mixed feelings about the mask mandate.

“If you don’t feel safe going out, then you probably just shouldn’t go out," Tony Thrushman said.

Bridget Sloan said, “We all have the same goal and that’s for a cure, it’s not just going to go away on its own, so whatever we can do to get there.”

There are some exceptions: people with certain health conditions, who can’t wear masks, small children, and those who are exercising and maintaining proper distancing to name a few.

The order will be in place indefinitely.

