Florida has potential to become the next coronavirus epicenter, experts say

As Florida continues to see a spike in coronavirus cases, some experts say that the Sunshine State could potentially become the next COVID-19 epicenter.

A team of scientists at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania put together a model with projections indicating that Florida has “all the markings of the next large epicenter of coronavirus transmission." According to the New York Post, referencing information from CNN, the risks are the “worst it has ever been."

On Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported the state's highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases, climbing by 3,217 and bringing the total to 85,926.

The death toll is up to 3,061. On Wednesday, Florida saw an increase of more than 2,600.

Saying society needs to "function," Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed Tuesday to keep Florida open despite a recent surge in the number of people infected with COVID-19.

“We are not shutting down. We are going to go forward.,” DeSantis said during a late afternoon news conference. “We are going to continue to protect the most vulnerable. We are going to urge and continue to advise our elderly population to maintain social distancing and avoid crowds.”

DeSantis attributed the increases to state efforts to target testing in high-risk areas such as nursing homes and prisons. Also, he pointed to several cluster areas in the state that he said skewed the percentage of positive cases upward.

The governor also said he would not require people to wear masks to control the community spread of the virus.

