Missing Florida woman found dead, husband's truck engulfed in flames

Brevard County deputies located a missing woman's body a day after her husband's pickup truck was found engulfed in flames, according to new information released by the sheriff's office Thursday afternoon.

"There's been quite a bit of buzz on social media about this case, and so I want to bring everyone up to speed on where the case is at this time and what our team is doing to bring the killer to justice," Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a video posted to Facebook.

The mother of Amber Renee Estep, 39, reported her missing on Friday, Jan. 19, after she missed several shifts at work. That same day, investigators interviewed Amber's husband, Brian, about her disappearance.

According to Ivey, Brian told investigators he and Amber had gotten into an argument after leaving a medical appointment on Merritt Island on Jan. 16. At one point, she asked to be let out of the vehicle along I-95 north of SR 50, and that's the last time the husband told investigators he saw her.

Hours later, however, Ivey says Brian's pickup truck was found engulfed in flames in an area of Port Saint John known as The Black Hole.

"Our team is currently working with the Fire Marshal's Office to determine exactly what took place and the cause of the blaze," Ivey said.

A day later, on Jan. 20, deputies located Amber's body along SR 46 and Pit Bull Lane near Mims.

"Currently, our investigation is ongoing as agents from our homicide and crime scene units are conducting interviews, examining evidence, and working from several different angles to bring Amber's killer to justice," Ivey said.

Right now, investigators will not say whether Amber's husband is a suspect or person of interest in the case, only that he is cooperating with the investigation.

Ivey hopes someone knows something that can help detectives crack the case.

"I'm going to ask that everyone keep Amber's family and friends in their thoughts and prayers as they face the most difficult of times," he said.

If you know anything that can help detectives, contact the Brevard County Sheriff's Office or Crimeline at 877-423-TIPS (8477).