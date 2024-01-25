Orlando weather: Warming trend continues with temps soaring to the 80s in Central Florida

TODAY: As you're stepping out the door this Thursday morning, be mindful of reduced visibility due to a few areas of patchy fog. By sunrise, we'll be in better shape with any lingering fog quickly departing.

Our warm trend continues this afternoon, with afternoon highs in Central Florida soaring into the low 80s. Near the beaches, temperatures will be closer to the mid to upper 70s.

A few very isolated and short-lived showers can't be ruled out by late this afternoon as well.

TOMORROW: Our Friday forecast features more of the same with another round of warm temperatures as afternoon highs climb into the upper 70s and low 80s.

THIS WEEKEND: If you have plans for the weekend, Saturday will certainly be the pick! Orlando high temperatures will be just shy of the record of 86°, set back in 1962, with a high of 85°.

An approaching cold front brings changes to the forecast as early as Sunday. A fading round of showers could bring some wet weather for a few folks, with a 30% chance.

Temperatures will still be warm, but also noticeably cooler. Highs will top out in the low to mid 70s, with a high of 75° for Orlando.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine, it just won't do much in the way of helping us to warm up. Afternoon highs will be dramatically cooler, only making it into the 60s through midweek.