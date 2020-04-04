Orange County drive-thru COVID-19 testing resumes after reaching capacity within minutes on Friday

The coronavirus testing site at the Orange County Convention Center has resumed operations on Saturday after reaching capacity just 7 minutes after opening on Friday.

The testing site opens at 9:00 a.m. daily.

Before opening, cars were already lined up ready to be tested by medical staff on site.

The site is allotted 250 tests per day. This week, age requirements were lifted to give those under 65 years of age the ability to be tested. Now anyone with symptoms, regardless of age, can come get tested at the drive-thru site at the Orange County Convention Center.

Another drive-thru testing site will open at UCF on Monday. You will need to make an appointment to be tested.

