Pedestrian killed after being struck by SUV in Orange County, troopers say

A pedestrian was killed Friday after being struck by a vehicle on Hiawassee Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Reports suggest that the incident occurred around 10:16 p.m. on Saturday.

Troopers say a 2024 Honda CR-V was traveling westbound on Hiawassee Road, east of Silver Star Road, when a 29-year-old pedestrian from Orlando entered the westbound lanes, running northbound into the direct path of the SUV. The driver was unable to avoid the collision and struck the pedestrian.

According to officials, the driver of the Honda was not injured and remained at the scene, investigators said.

The pedestrian was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where they were later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.