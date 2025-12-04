Florida Bear Hunt: What to know about state's first regulated season since 2015

The Brief Florida has approved a December 2025 bear hunting season aimed at managing growing bear populations. Officials say limited permits and strict rules will help keep numbers in balance with habitat. The move follows years of debate and marks the state’s first sanctioned hunt in a decade.



Florida wildlife officials are preparing for the first regulated black bear hunt in a decade, a move they say is aimed at keeping the species’ population in balance with available habitat.

The season, approved after months of debate, will run in December and apply only to designated management zones.

Florida holds first bear hunt since 2015

What we know:

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has reestablished a regulated black bear hunting season for 2025, running from Dec. 6–28 in certain Bear Harvest Zones outside the wildlife management area system.

Officials say the decision is driven by population trends: Florida’s black bear numbers have climbed from just a few hundred in the 1970s to more than 4,000 today.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The 2025 season will use a capped-permit system, with 172 permits available across four Bear Management Units, a change intended to avoid the rapid closures that frustrated hunters in 2015.

Eligible hunting areas include private lands with permission and most wildlife management areas within the East Panhandle, North, Central and South units.

Hunters must follow strict rules on legal methods of take, reporting requirements and restrictions on baiting. Only one bear may be harvested per permit, and bears must weigh at least 100 pounds and cannot be taken with cubs.

Bear population estimates based on 2015 data

What we don't know:

FWC officials acknowledge that current statewide population estimates rely heavily on 2015 survey data, though growth trends suggest increases in several regions.

It is also unclear how many hunters will ultimately participate, how quickly the limited permits will sell, or how the public will respond once the hunt begins.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

While the agency has said the hunt is designed to avoid reductions in bear populations, no updated statewide population survey has been published ahead of the 2025 season.

How 2025 hunt differs from 2015

The backstory:

Florida allowed regulated bear hunting from the 1930s through 1994, then halted it until briefly reopening in 2015. That season ended early when harvest objectives were met faster than expected, triggering controversy and legal challenges.

In December 2024, commissioners asked FWC staff to develop options for a potential hunt. Proposed rules were released in May 2025 and approved in August, clearing the way for the 2025 season.

The shift to a limited number of permits reflects lessons from 2015, when unlimited permit sales led to intense pressure on hunters to take the first available bear.

FWC now ties permit totals to the maximum number of female bears that could be removed without decreasing populations—an approach the agency calls more conservative and science-driven.

FWC answers FAQs

Dig deeper:

Florida wildlife officials finalized plans to reopen a regulated black bear hunt for the first time in a decade. The move comes as the state’s bear population continues its long rebound and regulators seek to slow growth in the largest subpopulations. Below are more detailed answers to questions provided by the FWC:

Where can hunters pursue bears?

Bears may be hunted on private property with landowner permission and in most wildlife management areas (WMAs) within designated Bear Harvest Zones in the East Panhandle, North, Central and South Bear Management Units. Some WMAs have additional requirements or overlapping season rules that may call for extra permits.

How many permits were issued this year?

FWC issued 172 permits in 2025:

68 in the East Panhandle (including all or parts of Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Jackson, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, Wakulla and Washington counties.)

31 in the North (including parts of Baker, Columbia, Hamilton, Suwannee and Union counties)

18 in Central Florida (including all or parts of Alachua, Bradford, Clay, Flagler, Lake, Marion, Orange, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns, Sumter and Volusia counties.)

55 in South Florida (includes Collier, Hendry and part of Lee counties)

The totals are based on the maximum number of female bears that could be removed from each unit without lowering the population—an approach the agency says is conservative and designed to keep the hunt sustainable.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

What is the daily and seasonal bag limit on bears?

One bear per person per season. Only one bear may be harvested per harvest permit.

What size and sex of bears are legal to take?

A hunter may take either sex, but the bear must weigh at least 100 pounds (live weight) and cannot be with any cubs (a cub is defined as a bear that is less than 100 pounds). FWC encourages hunters to take adequate time to be able to make a humane and ethical shot. It also helps to ensure that an adult female doesn’t have any cubs with her, as cubs might not show themselves right away.

What is the background behind the decision?

Florida allowed regulated bear hunting from the 1930s until 1994. The state briefly reopened the hunt in 2015, but that season closed early when harvest objectives were met quickly. In December 2024, commissioners directed staff to bring forward options for a future hunt. FWC advertised proposed rules in May 2025, collected public feedback at its August meeting, and approved the final changes for the 2025 season.

How does this year's permitting system differ from 2015?

During the 2015 season, unlimited permits were sold, and hunters had to check daily for updates on whether harvest objectives were met. FWC says the system pushed hunters to shoot early for fear the season would close abruptly. Under the 2025 model, the number of permits matches the allowable harvest, which FWC says will let the season run longer and give hunters more time to be selective.

What is the current bear population?

FWC’s most reliable estimates come from 2015 and place the statewide population at about 4,050 bears. The largest subpopulations are in the Central and South Bear Management Units. Officials say updated surveys are underway but not yet published.

How does Florida compare to other states?

Of the 40 states with resident black bear populations, 35 allow regulated bear hunting. Five do not, with Connecticut supporting the largest bear population among them.

What are the rules on baiting and feeding?

Feeding bears is illegal statewide. Baiting wildlife is prohibited on WMAs. On private lands, bears may be taken near long-established feeding stations meant for other game, but only if the station has been in place for at least six months. Processed foods—including anything sweetened, flavored or derived from meat—are banned as feed. Pelletized and grain-based feeds marketed for deer or hogs are allowed.

What methods of take are legal?

Hunters may use bows, crossbows, airbows, muzzleloaders of at least .30-caliber, centerfire rifles or handguns, shotguns and large-caliber pre-charged pneumatic air guns. Fully automatic firearms are prohibited, as are rimfire ammunition, set guns, artificial light, traps, snares, drugs and poisons. Hunters cannot shoot from a moving vehicle or vessel or use one to herd bears.

What are the hours of hunting and safety requirements?

Hunting hours run from a half-hour before sunrise to a half-hour after sunset. Hunters pursuing both deer and bears on public land must wear 500 square inches of fluorescent orange above the waist; for bear-only hunts, it’s recommended but not required.

What must hunters do after harvesting a bear?

Hunters must attach the mailed tag through the bear’s hide before moving the animal. They may field dress the bear but must leave evidence of sex attached. The harvest must be reported within 24 hours through the Fish|Hunt FL app, online or by phone. Hunters must then contact the Wildlife Alert Hotline so FWC staff can arrange to collect biological data. Bears may be field dressed but not quartered, skinned or dismembered before reporting.

Can hunters bring guests or use dogs?

A guest hunter may accompany a permit holder on the same tract of land, but only one bear may be harvested between them. Dogs cannot be used to hunt bears during the 2025 season, though leashed dogs may be used to trail a wounded animal.

What licenses are required?

Hunters need both a Florida hunting license and a bear harvest permit, which costs $100 for residents and $300 for nonresidents. Up to 10% of permits may be issued to nonresidents. WMAs may also require a management area permit and, depending on overlapping seasons, archery, muzzleloading or quota permits.

Can hunters eat black bear meat?

Yes. Bear meat is edible and similar to pork, though it must be cooked to at least 160°F to kill trichinella parasites. FWC advises removing as much fat as possible, using slow-cooking methods and cleaning equipment thoroughly. Meat may be kept or given away but not sold or traded.

How is the hunt viewed by wildlife officials?

The agency describes Florida’s bear recovery as a conservation success, and says hunting remains an important tool that must be approached responsibly. Officials encourage hunters to transport harvested animals discreetly and be respectful of residents who may not support the hunt.