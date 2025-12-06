Motorcycle passenger killed after crash on Orange Blossom Trail, troopers say

article

The Brief According to officials, the incident occurred at 3:30 a.m. on Saturday. The driver of the Buick failed to slow down for the motorcycle ahead, causing the front of the SUV to crash into the back of the Suzuki. The impact threw both the motorcycle’s rider and passenger from the bike. The passenger later died from their injuries at the hospital.



A deadly crash on South Orange Blossom Trail left one person dead and two others injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, a 2021 Buick Enclave was traveling southbound on S. Orange Blossom Trail, just south of Parkgate Drive, behind a 2024 Suzuki GSX-8S.

Reports suggest that the driver of the Buick failed to slow down for the motorcycle ahead, causing the front of the SUV to crash into the back of the Suzuki.

The impact threw both the 30-year-old motorcycle rider from Orlando and a 27-year-old female passenger from the bike.

According to officials, the 57-year-old driver of the Buick was taken to Osceola Regional Hospital with minor injuries. Both the rider and passenger on the motorcycle were also transported to the hospital, where the passenger from Kissimmee later died from their injuries.

Troopers say the crash remains under investigation.