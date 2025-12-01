2 ICE detainees, brothers, accused of stealing from Palm Coast Asian business owners

The Brief Two Colombian nationals were arrested for burglary in Palm Coast. Brothers Juan Sebastian Moyano Gonzalez, 20, and Juan Camilo Moyano Gonzalez, 18, were arrested by the Flagler County Sheriff's office in connection to a two-year residential burglary investigation. The brothers are currently being held on ICE Detainers.



Two Colombian brothers were arrested for burglarizing a Palm Coast home. The Flagler County Sheriff's office says these men – who received employment authorization cards to work in the U.S. in 2024 – are facing deportation.

Brothers Juan Sebastian Moyano Gonzalez, 20, and Juan Camilo Moyano Gonzalez, 18, who are also facing deportation, were arrested in connection to a residential burglary investigation, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 1, 2025.

What we know:

Brothers Juan Sebastian Moyano Gonzalez, 20, and Juan Camilo Moyano Gonzalez, 18, were arrested by the Flagler County Sheriff's office in connection to a two-year residential burglary investigation. The sheriff's office said these burglaries – which occurred in 2023 – took place in the F-Section of Palm Coast.

The brothers were wanted on Flagler County fugitive warrants which were issued on Nov. 7, the sheriff's office said. They were found and arrested in Jacksonville with coordination from the FCSO Fugitive Unit and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The backstory:

Flagler County detectives began its investigation after deputies responded to a reported burglary on Oct. 4. The homeowners reported that someone broke into their home while they were at work and stole several items, including cash, jewelry and several wallets. The investigation revealed forced entry, the sheriff's office said.

‘Suspects targeted Asian business owners’

Detectives identified the suspect's vehicle – which was later linked to the Moyano Gonzalez brothers – was connected to crimes in St. Johns County that targeted Asian business owners, the sheriff's office said.

The brothers were also connected to a Tallahassee Police Department stalking case involving an Asian business owner who was tracked using an Apple AirTag that was linked to an account owned by the brothers’ father, deputies said.

Detectives confirmed that the brothers used tracking devices to conduct surveillance on Asian business owners to later steal from their homes.

"The use of tracking devices to target Asian business owners appears to be a nationwide trend over the past few years, with a majority of suspects, who are often in the United States illegally, coming from either Colombia or Chile," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. "These suspects thought they could slip into our community unnoticed, commit a crime, and take what wasn’t theirs. But thanks to the relentless work of our deputies and detectives, our Real Time Crime Center, digital forensics technology and the assistance of our law enforcement partners, they’re behind bars where they belong and will ultimately be deported back to Colombia."

Central Florida law enforcement make similar arrests

Dig deeper:

The Orange County Sheriff's office arrested five individuals who were accused of targeting Asian business owners in Orlando. Five people police say are part of the "South American Theft Group" – a Colombia theft group that police say are targeting Florida homes and businesses – were arrested Oct. 20 after a robbery was caught on police drone camera. Police say the group targeted Asian business owners.

A Jacksonville man was also arrested by the Flagler County Sheriff's office for burglarizing a Palm Coast residence after deputies say he was previously deported.

What's next:

The brothers were arrested for grand theft over $20,000 and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. Both have ICE detainers, meaning ICE has requested that local law enforcement hold the individuals in jail for up to 48 hours. They can be deported after their local charges are completed or if they try to bond out, the sheriff's office said.

Sebastian Moyano Gonzalez is being held without bond and Juan Camilo Moyano Gonzalez is being held on a $25,000 bond at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.