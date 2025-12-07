Woman dies after explosion at Eustis business, family says

The Brief The explosion happened at a Eustsis jewelry business on December 4. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



A Eustis jewelry business exploded on Dec. 4, 2025.

The family of a woman who was critically injured following the explosion of a Eustis business on December 4 has announced she has died in a social media post.

"It is with heavy hearts we share the passing of our beloved mother," the post read. "She was love, strength, and light in our eyes and will bve deeply missed. We are leaning on family and the kindness of our community during this difficult time."

The explosion happened just before 11 a.m. near the intersection of South Eustis Street and East Citrus Avenue.

Officials said the explosion took place shortly after work crews "crimped" off a gas line due to a gas leak in the area. The impacted business, a jewelry store with the words "Gemstones Jewelry Rocks" on the storefront, did not have gas service to it, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Family also said service information will be shared at a later time.