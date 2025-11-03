Orange County deputies seek man believed to have attacked woman at gunpoint

The Brief The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the suspect sexually attacked a woman at gunpoint. The sheriff's office sought public assistance to locate the man on Nov. 2. The man was last seen walking eastbound on Gatlin Avenue wearing all black.



The Orange County Sheriff's Office continues to utilize extra patrols to locate a suspect wanted in connection to a sexual battery investigation, officials said.

What we know:

The sheriff's office is looking for a man they say sexually assaulted a woman at gunpoint near an Orlando park around 4 a.m., on Nov. 1 in the area of Barber Park in the 3700 block of Gatlin Avenue.

By Monday afternoon, the sheriff's office said it increased its patrols in the area and detectives are canvassing the area to find more information.

Suspect description

Deputies said the man – believed to be 6 feet tall and weighing between 180 and 200 pounds – was last seen walking eastbound on Gatlin Avenue wearing all black.

The man is also said to have a heavy Haitian Creole accent, according to deputies.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the attack is urged to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 has been offered for information.