Man sought after sexually assaulting woman near Orlando park, deputies say

(OCSO photo)

Officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's assistance in finding a man they said sexually assaulted a woman near an Orlando park on Saturday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. in the area of Barber Park in the 3700 block of Gatlin Avenue, according to deputies.

Deputies said the man was last seen walking eastbound on Gatlin Avenue wearing all black.

Officials believe the man is around 6 feet tall and weighs between 180 and 200 pounds.

The man is also said to have a heavy Haitian Creole accent, according to deputies.

Anyone with information on the attack is urged to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 has been offered for information.