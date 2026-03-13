Powerball: $10 million Double Play lottery ticket sold in Florida

Check your lottery tickets. A Powerball player in Florida is millions of dollars richer.

No one won the jackpot prize in Wednesday night's drawing, however someone in Florida won the $10 million Double Play jackpot.

For an additional $1, players can add-on Double Play for another chance to match their numbers in a separate drawing.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The winning ticket was sold at a Circle K on County 44 in Leesurg, according to Florida Lottery officials. It matched the Double Play numbers of 6, 7, 42, 43, 59 and a Powerball of 21.

Meanwhile, the main Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $75 million. The prize has an estimated cash value of $34.6 million.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The next drawing is scheduled for March 14 at 10:59 p.m.

You can watch the drawing live here.

How to play Powerball

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning a Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9, according to lottery officials. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Winners can receive their jackpot prize as a lump sum or as an annuity that's paid in 30 payments over 29 years.