DeLand shooting leads to 3 arrests, fentanyl, gun seizure

A report of gunfire in DeLand led police to a shooting victim and the arrest of two suspects.

Investigators recovered drugs, a loaded handgun, and cash while pursuing leads connected to the incident. Authorities continue to investigate as additional charges are processed.

What we know:

DeLand Police on Monday evening responded to a report of gunfire on Walts Avenue.

A man, later identified as 44-year-old Brent Terrell Stephens of DeLand, arrived at AdventHealth DeLand with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his foot. Detectives recovered evidence at the scene and obtained a search warrant for a nearby residence.

Police located a vehicle they believed to be linked to the shooting the following afternoon near W. Minnesota Avenue and N. Woodland Blvd.

Two men, Kavon Banks, 19, of Georgia, and Cameron Cuthrell, 21, of Jacksonville, attempted to discard a black satchel and evade police on foot but were apprehended, according to police.

Inside the satchel, officers said they found a loaded handgun, 141 grams of fentanyl, roughly $3,000 in cash, cannabis, and narcotic paraphernalia.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet publicly disclosed the circumstances that led to the gunfire or whether Stephens was directly involved in the shooting beyond being a victim. It is also unclear if additional suspects or connections to other criminal activity may emerge as the investigation continues.

The backstory:

According to investigators, Stephens was already facing multiple outstanding warrants, including trafficking cocaine and fentanyl, as well as possession of cannabis and driving offenses. The arrests of Banks and Cuthrell appear connected to illegal alleged drug distribution.

Banks was charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of a firearm on school property, obstruction without violence, possession of cannabis under 20 grams, and advertising drug paraphernalia. Cuthrell was charged with tampering with evidence and driving without a license.

Stephens faced additional outstanding warrants, including trafficking cocaine and fentanyl, possession of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while his license was canceled or revoked.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is encouraged to submit a tip here.