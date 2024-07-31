Passenger caught on video firing shots from car window that killed 19-year-old in Orange County: deputies

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has released new video and is working to identify the passenger seen allegedly firing shots out of a car window that killed a 19-year-old last month.

Angel Martinez was killed and a woman in her 20s was shot in a shooting that happened at around 2 a.m. on June 18 in the area of Pershing Avenue and Goldenrod Road, deputies said.

19-year-old Angel Martinez was shot and killed on June 18, 2024. (Photo: Orange County Sheriff's Office)

On Wednesday, deputies released footage that captured a car driving down Pershing Avenue at Redditt Road with a passenger hanging out of the window who allegedly fired the shots that killed Martinez that morning.

"This car was involved in a homicide," deputies said.

Deputies believe the vehicle is a silver BMW 3 Series (G20).

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has shared video footage that captured a person hanging out of a car firing shots that killed 19-year-old Angel Martinez on June 18. Anyone with information about this car or incident is urged to call Crimeline. (Ph Expand

"Please take a close look at the footage and see if you recognize this car," the Orange County Sheriff's Office wrote on social media.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

"Your tips can help us bring justice for Angel Martinez," the law enforcement agency said.