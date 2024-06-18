Young man injured in Orange County shooting: officials

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left at least one person hurt early Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Pershing Avenue near Goldenrod Road, deputies said.

A young man with a gunshot wound was taken to a local hospital as a trauma alert, a spokesperson for the Orange County Fire Rescue confirmed.

