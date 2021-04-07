Orange County Convention Center vaccine site closes portal for appointments

article

Sorry! The vaccination site at the Orange County Convention Center is not taking any more COVID-19 vaccine appointments at this time.

On Tuesday, the Orange County Convention Center vaccination site reopened its portal for Florida residents 16 years of age and older to register.

By Wednesday, 2:06 p.m., they said that the portal closed again after reaching capacity.

Future appointment opportunities at this vaccination site will be updated at ocfl.net/vaccine.

You can get ahead and pre-register now at ocfl.net/vaccine. That way, when the portal reopens, it will be a quicker experience.

You do not have to live in Orange County to receive a vaccination at the Orange County Convention Center but you must be a Florida resident with a valid form of identification or two bills with a Florida address on them.

