Orange County Convention Center vaccine site closes portal for appointments
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Sorry! The vaccination site at the Orange County Convention Center is not taking any more COVID-19 vaccine appointments at this time.
On Tuesday, the Orange County Convention Center vaccination site reopened its portal for Florida residents 16 years of age and older to register.
By Wednesday, 2:06 p.m., they said that the portal closed again after reaching capacity.
Future appointment opportunities at this vaccination site will be updated at ocfl.net/vaccine.
You can get ahead and pre-register now at ocfl.net/vaccine. That way, when the portal reopens, it will be a quicker experience.
You do not have to live in Orange County to receive a vaccination at the Orange County Convention Center but you must be a Florida resident with a valid form of identification or two bills with a Florida address on them.
