Orange County Commission, Dist. 1 race heading to November runoff

Stream FOX 35 News

The Orange County Canvassing Board has finalized the first unofficial August Florida Primary Election results. It now appears the top two candidates in one commission seat will advance to a November runoff, as neither secured a majority.

On Thursday, the board confirmed that the Orange County Commission, District 1 race did not meet the criteria for a recount. During the canvassing process, Nicole H. Wilson added 10 votes, reaching 14,062, or 49.98%; Austin Arthur gained 13 votes, bringing his total to 14,060, or 49.97%; and a qualified write-in candidate, Stephen Davie, finished with 28 votes, or .09%.

As no candidate secured a majority, the District 1 race advanced to the November ballot for a runoff between Wilson and Arthur.

"I want to thank our entire election team of more than 2,200 people for all of their hard work throughout this process as we ensured every possible vote that could be legally counted was counted," said Orange County Supervisor of Elections Glen Gilzean. "The canvassing board serves a critical function in giving the voting public a transparent view of how votes are counted after every election."

The canvassing board will now proceed with the required election audit and submit the final results to the state.