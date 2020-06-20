Orange County closes application portal after opening Monday for residents wanting $1,000 stimulus checks

Orange County has closed its portal for stimulus applications after opening it for a fourth time on Monday.

The Orange CARES portal opened at 8 a.m. The system reportedly only allowed 20,000 users to access the website and submit their documentation before closing temporarily for processing.

Orange County officials say there will be more opportunities later to apply.

The new program is making $36.5 million worth of one-time $1,000 payments available to eligible Orange County residents.

In order to process applications faster, the $1,000 payments will go directly to the resident instead of the corresponding vendor. In addition, Orange County has also cut down on the number of documents necessary to register for the money.

Applicants are urged to have all their paperwork ready before trying to register.

For more information, visit ocfl.net/OrangeCARES.

