Orange County 18-year-old killed, crashed into utility pole

An 18-year-old man died Monday night after his vehicle went off the road and struck a utility pole in Orange County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:20 p.m. on Rock Springs Road near Ponkan Road, in Apopka.

The man was driving a 2014 Infiniti Q50, south on Rock Springs Road when he over-corrected, causing him to travel across the southbound lane and onto the sidewalk. The vehicle then struck a utility pole and ended up back in the southbound lane, according to the FHP report.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This investigation is ongoing.