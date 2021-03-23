Orange County to deliver door-to-door vaccines to homebound residents

Orange County is partnering with the state to go door-to-door on Tuesday, offering the COVID-19 vaccine to homebound county residents 50 and older living.

They will specifically canvas the Pine Hills and Lockhart areas.

Members of the Florida Division of Emergency Management will be ringing doorbells starting at 8 a.m. to identify who is interested in getting the vaccine. They will have red, blue, or neon green 'State Emergency Response Team' shirts on and carry a photo ID.

Qualified people who want the vaccine will immediately be registered. An Orange County Fire Rescue paramedic will then come and administer the shot. Mayor Jerry Demings said the paramedics will be strategically positioned so they can respond quickly.

He also said this program will allow the COVID-19 vaccine to get into underserved communities, stating "we want more seniors to get the vaccine. We will have teams of canvassers and firefighter-paramedic personnel, numbering about 150 of them, collectively will be out in the Pine Hills and Lockhart areas of Orange County."

County officials said 250 vaccines will be offered Tuesday and people can expect to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which is one dose. If that is not available, people can expect to get either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Mayor Demings said the county plans to offer more door-to-door vaccinations, explaining that "in the future, canvassers will also be going door-to-door in the Rosemont areas so please be on the look-out for these canvassers. We’re proud to be working with the state to help homebound residents ages 50 and up with getting vaccinated."

For more information, visit the Orange County government website.

