Orange City to meet on Monday to discuss proposed mask mandate
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - Orange City officials announced on Sunday that they will hold an emergency meeting on Monday to address a proposed emergency ordinance mandating face masks in the city.
The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers at 201 N. Holly Avenue at 6:30 p.m. Community members are invited to attend.
Several counties and cities across Central Florida have issued mask mandates in response to a recent surge in cases. For example, Osceola County, Orange County, DeLand, and New Smyrna Beach all have one.
The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that there have been 200,111 cases of COVID-19 statewide, resulting in 3,731 deaths. That is an increase of 10,059 confirmed cases between Saturday and Sunday morning, continuing a surge in infections.
