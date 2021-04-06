Orlando FEMA site switches to Johnson & Johnson vaccine

People will notice a big change on Tuesday if they're looking for a first dose at one of FEMA's main COVID-19 vaccination sites.



Health officials are only giving out the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for first-timers starting Tuesday. Officials say the site at Valencia College West Campus will still have the Pfizer and Moderna shot -- but only for people who need their second dose.

The Orlando site is making the switch to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine – which only requires one shot. Health officials are encouraging people in the younger populations who are now eligible to get the vaccine to do so.

RELATED: New vaccine could revolutionize fight against COVID-19

For the past few weeks, the majority of positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in young adults.

"Most of the cases that occur are in persons 15 to 35 and so we know that this is the greatest proportion of where the infections are coming from," Orange County health officials said.



They are in the process of rotating vaccination sites at select high schools in Lake County for people 16 and older.

RELATED: Orlando FEMA vaccine site runs out of Pfizer first doses

Advertisement

Vaccination sites are also being established at UCF and Rollins College.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free. Many sites like the one at Valencia College West do not require an appointment but remember that starting Tuesday, the site will only carry the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine, so it is only for people age 18 and up.