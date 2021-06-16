Only in Florida: Alligator hitches ride in back of patrol car

article

The only thing that would make this more ‘Florida’ is if the alligator had its feet on the steering wheel!

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd recently posted photos of an alligator that had to be ‘arrested’ after it was found on a family's porch in Eagle Lake this week.

Judd tweeted that Deputy Hardy and Deputy Ferguson apprehended the over 5-foot intruder and relocated him to Lake McLeod.

"They were sure to say ‘see ya later,’" Judd joked.

It's just one of several reports of alligator sightings, which are on the increase due to gator mating season – which typically begins in May or June.

By late June or early July, female gators will lay between 32 to 46 eggs. Incubation periods for alligators take about 60 to 65 days, and baby gators will be born in late August or early September, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

