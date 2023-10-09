Only 43% of Americans know what this Florida slang phrase means, report says

Stream FOX 35 News:

From the "y'alls" of the South to the "you betchas" up north, regional slang adds a flavorful twist to the American landscape. While Florida might not be in the top few spots on a new list of linguistic enigmas, there's a certain phrase that's been leaving nearly half of the country scratching their heads.

Preply, an e-learning platform, compiled a ranking of the most misunderstood states in the U.S. when it comes to their slang, and Florida came in at No. 14. The top dog was Maine; nearly 90% of people defined the state's slang incorrectly. On the flip side, Arkansas was the easiest to understand.

Nearly 60% of the over 1,000 U.S. residents quizzed answered Florida slang questions incorrectly. But one specific phrase puzzled the most people: "jiffy feet."

If you have "jiffy feet," you don't have talented dance moves, like 43% of people guessed. It means you actually have dirty feet from not wearing shoes, Preply said.

Here's a look at the most misunderstood states in the U.S.:

Maine Montana Mississippi West Virginia Louisiana North Dakota Kansas Rhode Island Missouri Illinois

Here's a mini quiz to see how many slang terms you know from around the country:

South Dakota: "Taverns" (Hint: Not a bar or club)

Maine: "Right out straight" (Hint: Not telling the truth)

Mississippi: "Carry" (Hint: Not to have a gun on your person)

New York: "Grill" (Hint: Not to ask a lot of questions)

California: "Gnarly" (Hint: Not slang for "cool")

Kentucky: "Dirty bird" (Hint: Not a derogatory insult)

Hawaii: "Grinds" (Hint: Not slang for someone who works hard)

Montana: "Borrow pit" (Hint: Not a donation box)

Missouri: "Put out" (Hint: Not a vulgar way of saying you agree to something sensual)

Colorado: "Blucifer" (Hint: Not a blue devil)

Click here for the answers and to read the full report.