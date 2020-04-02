OneBlood looking for donations from coronavirus survivors for experimental treatment

article

OneBlood is hoping that survivors of the coronavirus may have the answers to saving current patients running through their veins.

The organization announced that they will soon begin collecting plasma from people who have recovered from the coronavirus "so it can be transfused to people with life-threatening coronavirus infection in hopes of aiding their recovery."

According to the OneBlood website, people who recover from coronavirus infection have developed antibodies to the virus that remain in the plasma portion of their blood.

RELATED: Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases top 8,000; 128 deaths reported

"Transfusing the plasma that contains the antibodies into a person still fighting the virus can provide a boost to the patient’s immune system and potentially help them recover."

The new experimental treatment has been approved by the FDA. Called "COVID-19 convalescent plasma," the treatment is to be used on an emergency basis.

Advertisement

"Critically ill patients who meet the FDA criteria to receive this therapy can be treated for life-threatening COVID-19."

Read more about the experiement on the OneBlood website.