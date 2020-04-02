Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases top 8,000; 128 deaths reported

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- As of 5:00 a.m. Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reports that there are 7,773 cases in the state as the death toll rises to 101.

5:30 a.m. -- A statewide 'stay-at-home' order begins at midnight and will last until April 30. Governor Ron DeSantis issued the order on Wednesday as COVID-19 cases in Florida continue to rise. So far, he has not shut down the state completely. What you can and can't do during the order HERE.

8:00 a.m. -- Orange County officials have released a map showing the 'hot spots' in Orlando where the most coronavirus cases have been detected. Find the zip codes HERE.

9:00 a.m. -- More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, far exceeding a record high set just last week, a sign that layoffs are accelerating in the midst of the coronavirus.

9:30 a.m. -- Two Holland America Line cruise ships carrying hundreds of sick passengers and crew members are currently anchored off the Florida coast, awaiting final clearance to disembark after reaching a conditional arrangement with local authorities. Get updates HERE.

11:00 a.m. -- As of 11:00 a.m. Thursday, the Florida Department of Health says that there are now 8010 coronavirus cases in the state. Twenty-seven new deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 128.

