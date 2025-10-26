One killed in Orange County crash, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a deadly crash that occurred on Landstar Boulevard near Island Cove Drive involving two vehicles early Sunday morning.
According to officials, a 17-year-old from Orlando driving a Hyundai Santa Fe and a 42-year-old man from Kissimmee driving a Honda CR-V were traveling southbound when, for unknown reasons, the driver of the Hyundai lost control.
Troopers say the vehicle struck the rear of the Honda before running off the roadway, onto the median, and hitting a tree.
Reports suggest that the driver of the Hyundai was transported to Osceola Regional Medical Center, where they were pronounced deceased. The Honda driver was not injured and remained on scene.
Officials say the crash remains under investigation.
The Source: Thi story was written based on information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol on October 26, 2025.