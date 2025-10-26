One killed in Orange County crash, troopers say

article

The Brief The two vehicles involved were traveling southbound on Landstar Boulevard approaching Island Cove Drive. For unknown reasons, the 17-year-old victim lost control and struck a vehicle before hitting a tree. The teen was transported to Osceola Regional Medical Center and pronounced deceased.



Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a deadly crash that occurred on Landstar Boulevard near Island Cove Drive involving two vehicles early Sunday morning.

According to officials, a 17-year-old from Orlando driving a Hyundai Santa Fe and a 42-year-old man from Kissimmee driving a Honda CR-V were traveling southbound when, for unknown reasons, the driver of the Hyundai lost control.

Troopers say the vehicle struck the rear of the Honda before running off the roadway, onto the median, and hitting a tree.

Reports suggest that the driver of the Hyundai was transported to Osceola Regional Medical Center, where they were pronounced deceased. The Honda driver was not injured and remained on scene.

Officials say the crash remains under investigation.