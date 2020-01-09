OIA's new South Terminal phase 1 on target for completion in 2021

article

Orlando International Airport (OIA) accommodated nearly 80,000 passengers per day during the 2019-2020 holiday season.

Traffic at the airport is expected to grow in the coming years. In anticipation of this growth, OIA is in the process of expanding its capacity with the much-anticipated South Terminal Complex, now under construction.

The South Terminal, to be known as Terminal C, is just south of the main terminals A and B. It sits adjacent to a transportation hub that will house the Orlando station for the Virgin Trains USA and serve as a station for a future SunRail extension to the airport.

The expansion represents a $4.2 billion investment at one of the nation's largest airports. OIA is the busiest airport in Florida and the 10th busiest in the United States.

Phase 1 of the project will add 19 gates capable of accommodating up to 27 aircraft, including narrow body, jumbo and super-jumbo jets. Some features will include interactive digital media, indoor and outdoor green spaces to promote sustainability, and numerous shops, restaurants, and lounge facilities.

Terminal C, phase 1, is scheduled for construction completion in 2021.