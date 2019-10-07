Officers in Georgia wear pink badges to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month

article

Officers in Georgia are wearing pink badges for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Rome Police Department in Georgia posted on their Facebook page that they have commissioned pink badges for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

They said that these badges are a symbol of their solidarity with those in their community and within their department who have battled or are currently battling breast cancer.

Officers will reportedly wear these badges in October to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"We support all of our citizens, and their families dealing with cancer, and urge individuals to get screened early for detection and treatment," the department said.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.