Officer rescues kitten from busy Florida highway

A tiny kitten may have used one of its nine lives before being rescued by a kind officer from the Alachua Police Department.

"I just found a baby kitten in the middle of 441," the officer is heard saying in a video recorded by his body camera.

The kitten was alone in the middle of U.S. Highway 441 in Alachua County.

In a social media post, the police department expressed gratitude to a Mi Apá Latin Café truck driver who partially blocked the road with his vehicle to protect the kitten.

"We're thrilled to share that this little furball has found a loving forever home with one of our amazing dispatchers," the post read.