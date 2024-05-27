Cape Canaveral National Cemetery hosts Memorial Day Ceremony

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hosted Memorial Day commemoration ceremonies at over 130 national cemeteries this weekend, including several in Florida.

Hundreds gathered at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery for a Memorial Day ceremony featuring a gun salute, patriotic music, and a wreath-laying to honor the heroes buried there. This year's theme was "Honor and Remember," and FOX 35's Esther Bower emceed the event.

The VA purchased the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery land in July 2012 for $2.1 million. The cemetery was dedicated on November 20, 2015, with the first burial taking place on January 12, 2016. The initial construction phase provides approximately 17,000 gravesites, accommodating casket and cremation interments.