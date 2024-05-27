2 shootings reported at Ginnie Springs, Florida over Memorial Day weekend: deputies

Deputies responded to two separate shootings at Ginnie Springs in Gilchrist County over Memorial Day weekend, leading to a temporary closure of the popular recreational area.

The Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said its deputies responded to the shootings during the overnight hours of Friday, May 24, and Saturday, May 25.

In an update Monday morning, the sheriff's office refrained from disclosing additional details about the shootings, including the status of any suspects in custody, "to maintain the integrity of the ongoing investigations."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is also assisting with the investigation.

Early Sunday morning, Ginnie Springs posted on Facebook that it was temporarily closed – and that it would let everyone know when it would reopen.

Hours later, GCSO said in a Facebook post that it was searching for a woman believed to be connected to an attempted murder investigation that happened between Devil's Spring and Tube Launch inside Ginnie Springs.

Deputies responded to the area around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. Both Gilchrist County deputies and the FDLE were reportedly at Ginnie Springs on Sunday.

GCSO did not release additional information about the attempted murder investigation or the circumstances that may have led up to it, but said it was "seeking to identify any witnesses and one outstanding subject that was involved."

Authorities said they were looking for a woman in her early 20s who had long braids and light-tinted contacts. She was wearing circular hoop earrings, multiple rings, and a green or dark-colored bathing suit.

Deputies did not identify the woman but said she was believed to have been at Ginnie Springs on Saturday and was reportedly last seen walking towards the exit of the park. It's unclear if she's been found.

Wes Skiles, cave diver and underwater photographer, enters an underwater cavern with his video camera at Ginnie Springs in north Florida, September 20, 2007. (Photo by George Skene/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) Expand

Ginnie Springs is a popular recreational area where people can swim, snorkel, and canoe in northern Florida. It's located about 140 miles northwest of Orlando.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.