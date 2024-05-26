SUV riddled with bullets after Mims road-rage shooting; 2 arrested, deputies say

Two Brevard County men were arrested Saturday night after allegedly firing several rounds into an SUV in Brevard County, which had a family, including three children, inside of it, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. VSO said the shooting appears to have stemmed from a road-rage situation.

According to VSO, deputies responded to the area of State Road 46 in Mims, Florida around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday.

The victims told deputies that they were traveling eastbound on State Road 46 when a black Dodge pickup began tailgating them, VSO said in a Facebook post.

"The truck ultimately passed them, forced them halfway off the road, cut them off and came to a stop in front of them. Two men got out of the truck and fired several shots at the victims’ vehicle," VSO.

VSO said deputies counted at least nine bullet holes into the vehicle. The front passenger window was also shattered, VSO said.

The couple had their three children in the back seat at the time of the shooting – an 18-month-old, four-year-old, and six-year-old, VSO said.

After the alleged shooting, the suspects got back in the truck and drove away. The victims called 911 and Brevard County deputies found the vehicle a short time later.

Chad Morrow, 45, of Cocoa, and Chad McAninch, 52, of Port St. John, were arrested and booked into jail on two counts of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Both were being held on no bond, according to online jail records.