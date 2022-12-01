Man killed after stabbing Daytona Beach officer in face at gas station, police say

A Daytona Beach police officer shot and killed a man after the officer was stabbed in the face during a struggle at a Sunoco gas station on Thursday morning, police said.

The incident happened at 2501 West International Speedway Blvd.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said the owner of the Sunoco gas station called police after the suspect was trespassing at the business for a second time on Thursday. A Volusia County Sheriff's deputy who was already at the scene approached the man first before Daytona Beach officers arrived moments later.

"As they approach the suspect, they attempt to detain him, and the fight is on," Chief Young said.

During the struggle, Young says that the suspect had a lighter in one of his hands. At some point, the suspect pulled out a knife from his pocket and stabbed the Daytona Beach officer in the face. The officer shot the suspect twice, killing him.

The officer was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Chief Young said body camera worn by the officer got knocked off during the struggle.

"It goes to show you how fast, when you see the body camera footage, an encounter over a trespasser turned deadly," Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. "Thank God the Daytona officer is going to recover. I think we should be really proud of the way these guys acted. It's what they were told to do. They did their job."

The suspects name was not released. The investigation is being handled by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.