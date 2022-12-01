Recognize him? Video appears to show man suspected of shooting woman dead near Florida Mall, deputies say

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man it says is suspected of shooting a woman to death and injuring a man in Orlando.

Deputies say on Nov. 22, 39-year-old Michelle Ann Siegel-Colon was shot and killed in the 700 block of West Sand Lake Blvd. near the Florida Mall. Another man was shot at the time, but survived.

The sheriff's office released video showing a suspect in the case. The man in the video is seen riding a bike wearing a white T-shirt, backpack, and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.