All clear at Ocala Walmart after evacuation due to bomb threat, police say

After a Walmart in Ocala was evacuated due to a bomb threat on Sunday afternoon, the Ocala Police Department gave the all-clear about an hour and a half later.

The initial bomb threat was first reported by police just after 1:20 p.m. Sunday at the Walmart Supercenter at 4980 E. Silver Springs Blvd.

A "significant presence" of first responders arrived to the scene, which has since been cleared.

Authorities said there was no bomb and there were no reported injuries.

Detectives are investigating this incident.

This is a developing story.