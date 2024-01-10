NSYNC's Joey Fatone, Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean announce 3 Florida dates on joint 2024 tour: 'Get ready'

article

Growing up, were you a Backstreet Boys fan or an *NSYNC fan? Well this year, you don't have to choose – icons from both boy bands are going on tour together!

*NSYNC's Joey Fatone and Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean are hitting the road this spring on their "A Legendary Night" tour and three out of the duo's eight shows are scheduled in Florida:

March 28: AuRene Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Fort Lauderdale

March 29: Hard Rock Live - Orlando

March 30: Florida Theater, Jacksonville

"This is going to be fun!!!!" Fatone wrote on Instagram.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 20: Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean and NSync's Joey Fatone perform at the Venetian Resort on August 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Artist presale tickets are available starting Wednesday morning with password "JOEYNAJ," and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

Fatone lived in Orlando as a teenager and attended Dr. Phillips High School.

Here's a look at all the tour dates:

March 15: Temecula, CA

March 16: Rancho Mirage, CA

March 21: Wallingford, CT

March 22: Boston, MA

March 23: Newark, NJ

March 28: Fort Lauderdale, FL

March 29: Orlando, FL

March 30: Jacksonville, FL

